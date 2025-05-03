Atlanta Gears Up for 38th Annual C’bean Carnival Celebrating T’dad & Tobago

The vibrant sounds of Soca, the kaleidoscope of feathers and sequins, and the irresistible rhythms of the Caribbean are about to take over the city of Atlanta once again. The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association (ACCBA) proudly presents the 38th Annual Atlanta Caribbean Carnival, set to take place May 23rd to 26th, 2025; a weekend celebration of culture, community and Caribbean heritage.

This year’s Carnival will shine a spotlight on the twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, the birthplace of the modern Carnival experience. From steelpan melodies and calypso beats to dazzling masquerade bands and mouthwatering cuisine, the spirit of T&T will be on full display throughout the festivities.

“The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival has always been a melting pot of cultures and traditions. This year, we’re thrilled to honour Trinidad and Tobago for its rich contributions to Caribbean identity, music, and Carnival history,” said ACCBA President Patricia Tonge Edigin.

The weekend promises an unforgettable lineup of events, including the beloved Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Parade on Saturday May 24th which will feature stunning costumes, pulsating music trucks and masqueraders representing Caribbean islands with pride on a brand new parade route which commences at Truist Plaza (303 Peachtree St, Atlanta).

Trinidad’s Soca Princess Nailah Blackman will be one of many featured performers at the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival post-parade concert.

Following the road revelry, all action heads to post-parade concert at an exciting new 2025 venue i.e. Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta’s historic Vine City.

This event will showcase a unique melange of onstage performers including Trinidad’s Soca Princess Nailah Blackman, Olatunji, GBM Nutron, Nessa Preppy and Lady Lava, St. Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous, St. Lucia’s Motto, Dominica’s Bouyon dynamo Trilla-G, Jamaican Reggae-Dancehall titans D’Angel & Kiprich and Nigerian singer-songwriter, dancer Korra Obidi.

Additionally, the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival festival season will include the Children’s Carnival on Saturday May 10th, the paint-filled pre-dawn ACCBA J’ouvert on Friday May 23rd , the ‘Bonjour Très Belle Breakfast Fête’ and the ‘Submerged’ cooler fete experience on May 25th

The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival continues to be one of the largest and most anticipated cultural events in the Southeastern USA, drawing thousands of spectators and participants each year.

The festival is truly inclusive and brings unmistakable vibes for one and all to enjoy.

Come experience the celebration on Memorial Day Weekend May 23rd to 26th, 2025 as the festival honours the beauty, resilience, and vibrancy of Caribbean culture, this year with special love for Trinidad and Tobago.