Aquila Center & Gondens International Partner to Boost Cruise Tourism in South America

The Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, a global leader in cruise industry training and destination readiness, and Gondens International Advisors, an expert in Latin America destination strategy and stakeholder engagement, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster the growth of cruise tourism in South America and its surrounding regions.

This strategic partnership combines the strengths of both organizations to elevate South America’s position as a premier cruise destination. By leveraging their expertise, they aim to support local stakeholders and foster long-term sustainability in the cruise tourism sector.

Aquila’s Beth Hatt (left) and Melanie Colpitts with Federico Gonzalez Denton at Seatrade Cruise Global.

“This partnership marks an exciting step forward for cruise tourism in South America. By combining Aquila’s global expertise in cruise training with Gondens’ deep understanding of the Latin American landscape, we’re creating a powerful platform to elevate destination performance, empower local communities, and position the region as a world-class cruise destination,” said Beth Hatt, Founder and Partner of Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence.

Federico Gonzalez Denton, an experienced cruise tourism executive and founder of Gondens International Advisors, commented, “With South America’s rising popularity as a cruise destination, this alliance will equip local stakeholders with the tools to attract and retain cruise lines while fostering sustainable tourism practices.”

The collaboration will focus on three key areas:

Strategic Projects: Joint initiatives for driving sustainable growth and innovation in cruise tourism

Training and Capacity Building: Aquila-led sessions will equip local stakeholders with essential skills to thrive in the cruise market.

Industry Insights and Promotion: Knowledge-sharing initiatives, networking opportunities, and regional forums to enhance industry understanding

This alliance underscores both organizations’ commitment to advancing the cruise industry through education, collaboration and innovative destination development.