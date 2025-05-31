An Increase in Minimum Wage: The Perspective of HRMAB

During this year’s budget, the Hon. Ryan Straughn, Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, announced that an increase in the National Minimum Wage would be effective by mid-year. He further revealed that an automatic increase in the national minimum wage, of 2% annually, will be effective January 1, 2026.

The Minister of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector, the Hon. Colin Jordan announced on May 1, 2025, that the national minimum wage would increase from $8.50 to $10.50 per hour, with an increase also reflected in the sectoral minimum wage for security officers at $11.43 from June 1, 2025. This translates to an increase of 23.53% in the national minimum wage, a significant adjustment that organisations did not plan in their fiscal year budgets, but are now required to absorb.

We understand the principle of Minimum Wage as part of a broader national effort to improve the standard of living of the most vulnerable in our society and we fully support this increase to ensure all workers receive a decent wage for their labour. Notwithstanding this national initiative, we are learning that the most recent decision to increase wages may not be a smooth transition for small to medium sized businesses.

As HR practitioners we are convinced that with the right planning and consultative support, any negative impact of such a change could have been mitigated. We recognize the Government’s responsibility to protect the welfare of all citizens and commend the intent to address cost-of-living concerns. At the same time, we cannot ignore the very real operational strain this will place on employers who must adjust with little notice. Many are now faced with making difficult decisions related to hiring, benefits and long-term financial planning.

Minister Jordan himself acknowledged that “there is no ideal time to implement an increase in the national minimum wage.” This is a sentiment many of us understand, as there is never an easy or perfect time to make a change. The challenge, then, is not necessarily with the what, but with the how. The focus now must be on ensuring that implementation is thoughtful, phased whenever possible and supported with the right data and strategic consultation.

We believe that every effort should be made to give organisations, whether small, medium, or large the opportunity to:

absorb the increased operational costs while remaining viable and competitive.

consider temporary or alternative measures such as pausing hiring plans or revisiting operational models.

assess internal salary structures to address pay compression and maintain fairness.

and most importantly, communicate transparently with employees about the changes and their implications.

As a profession, we have observed a pattern where, in difficult times, we speak of productivity, performance, and efficiency. However, those ideals often lose momentum once external pressures ease. If we are to build a resilient, competitive workforce, we must stay committed to these principles, investing in performance-based pay systems, tackling absenteeism, and understanding our sectoral variances.

Ultimately, our role as HR professionals is to ensure people remain at the centre of the conversation, supporting both the needs of employees and the realities of employers, while advocating for policies that balance compassion with practicality.

