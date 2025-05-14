70-year-old gone after Waterford collision

Police at the District ‘A’ Station are conducting investigations into a collision, which occurred about 9:50 p.m. on Monday, 12th May 2025 along Waterford Road, St. Michael.

INVESTIGATIONS:

Preliminary investigations have shown that a motor vehicle was traveling from the Clyde Walcott Roundabout towards Bridgetown when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A Medical Doctor visited the scene and confirmed death.

The victim has been officially identified by a family member as: Hensley Hinkson, seventy (70) years of Dalkeith Road, St. Michael.

Investigations will continue into this matter. Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service