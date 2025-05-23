23-year-old Gibbons Rd man remanded for weapons & ammo charges

Breaking News

This year has presented significant challenges for the Police Service. Chief among them were the increases in firearm-related incidents, particularly those resulting in violent crimes, especially those which resulted in the loss of life.

This year has presented significant challenges for the Police Service. Chief among them were the increases in firearm-related incidents, particularly those resulting in violent crimes, especially those which resulted in the loss of life.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organized Crime Unit has arrested and formally charged 23 year old Tyrelle Ashleigh Dario Trotman, from Gibbons Road, Thornbury Hill, Christ Church for the following offences which occurred on Sunday 11th May, 2025 at the above address:

  • Possession of firearm
  • Possession of ammunition (six rounds)

Trotman appeared before Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 15th May, 2025 where he was not allowed to plea to the indictable offence. He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) to reappear on the Tuesday 10th June 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

