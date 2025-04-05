Zindi and GovTech Barbados Announce Landmark Partnership to Build National AI Ecosystem

Zindi, a global AI community platform, is proud to announce a year-long partnership with GovTech Barbados, part of the Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to establish and grow a vibrant AI ecosystem in Barbados, focused on nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and unlocking new job opportunities in the AI sector for Barbadians.

The initiative will include a series of AI challenges, community-building activities, and educational events, designed to equip Barbadians with world-class AI skills and knowledge. Additionally, the programme will focus on creating pathways for employment in the rapidly growing fields of data science and artificial intelligence.

The project will launch with a local AI hackathon on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at the University of the West Indies, bringing together government officials, academic leaders, industry experts, and aspiring AI practitioners for a day of networking, hands-on learning, and professional development.

L-R: Mark Boyce, CEO of GovTech Barbados Ltd.; Celina Lee, CEO of Zindi; and Senator Jonathan Reid, Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science & Technology

Senator Jonathan Reid, Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “Artificial intelligence is transforming economies worldwide, and Barbados must be at the forefront of this revolution. Our partnership with Zindi is a strategic step toward equipping our young people with the skills and opportunities needed to drive innovation and economic growth in Barbados. By fostering a strong AI ecosystem, we are not only preparing Barbadians for the jobs of the future but also positioning our nation as a leader in technology across the Caribbean and worldwide.”

Mark Boyce, CEO of GovTech Barbados, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “To benefit from the AI revolution, Barbadians will need the skills to compete globally. Our partnership with Zindi represents a big step towards building a sustainable AI ecosystem in Barbados that will create opportunities for our people and help position us as a regional leader in technology.”

Celina Lee, CEO of Zindi, echoed this sentiment: “We are thrilled to partner with GovTech Barbados and the Ministry to expand the reach and impact of AI across the Caribbean. Barbados has some amazing young talent and immense potential. Through this partnership, we aim to empower young people in the country with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in the global digital economy.”

This collaboration highlights a shared vision to make Barbados a hub for AI talent and innovation, fostering the next generation of data scientists and AI leaders.