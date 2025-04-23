Young Upcoming Executives Spend Time with Regional Executives

Eleven eager young men with aspirations to become executives or entrepreneurs when they grow up, had a unique opportunity recently when they visited and sat with the most senior executives at the regional head office of CIBC Caribbean.

The semi-finalists and finalists in the 2025 Mr. Executive Challenge had the opportunity to meet and ask questions of the members of the executive suite of the bank.

The students, representing their respective secondary schools, met with Chief Executive Officer, Mark St. Hill; Chief Financial Officer, Carl Lewis; Chief Risk Officer, Patrick McKenna; Chief Auditor, Khadija Bourne; Chief Country Management Officer, Donna Wellington; Deputy Chief Information Officer, Infrastructure, Neil Matthews deputising for the Chief Information Officer Esan Peters; Managing Director, Transformation Governance and Control, Doug Williamson; and Head of Country Barbados, Kemar Polius.

The students leaving the Warrens branch after touring the bank, accompanied by Anthony Blackman, Corporate Communications Manager in the background.

St. Hill welcomed the young men to the bank, congratulating them on being a part of what he considered to be an excellent initiative, explaining that they had left a serious impression on him when they met at the entrepreneurship graduation ceremony a few weeks ago. He urged them to ‘Live your dreams and go for what you want to do.’ He congratulated all of them saying, “You have shown that you are a cut above the rest”

The CEO said 70% of the bank’s workforce, and 50% of its leadership is female, noting “that is why it is important for the bank to be involved in programmes like this one, where males are encouraged to step up”.

The various executives also gave inspiring and reassuring words to the students, Donna Wellington explained that the day will serve to open their eyes to the many careers available to young men in the bank. She explained that while people normally think only of counting money in a branch, there are so many other careers in technology, marketing, risk, legal, human resources, and property management. She therefore urged them to “embrace, learn what you can, we want to open your eyes to what is possible.”

Barbados’ new Head of Country, Kemar Polius shared with the students that he never saw himself sitting in a board room like the one they were in, and working at this level in a bank, but he was given an opportunity which he grabbed with both hands and made the best of it. He encouraged them to do the same.

The general direction from the other Executives was for the young men to focus on what they wanted to do, examine every opportunity given and recognise that life is not a straight line.

Mark St. Hill chats with the students as he welcomed them to the Job Shadow Day at the bank, to his left is Donna Wellington, Chief Country Management Officer.

Neil Matthews, in addition to his post at the bank is also a Lieutenant Commander of the Barbados Defence Force and has been coopted to head the Cyber Security and Drone Units to help protect the country from cyber-attacks. He said that as a teenager, he never envisaged himself being in this position, but people recognised some value in him and pushed him to achieve and he has never stopped learning. He added that he would be back in ‘school’ to do a course from the following day.

Coordinator of the Mr Executive Challenge, Winston Cumberbatch, explained how the students reacted “For weeks they had been looking forward to the Job Shadow with great anticipation. However, none of them could have envisioned what actually took place. They were totally blown away by the level of interest, hospitality and inspiration that the CIBC Executives gave.”

Following that eventful meeting with the executives, the boys were taken on a tour of the bank’s departments where they were able to meet staff members who explained the duties and operations of their departments and answered many questions from the curious young men, as they sought to understand the areas and the opportunities there.

They visited the Treasury department, where the team explained the department that manages the bank’s financial resources – the cash in circulation, capital management on a regional level. This department is the one that makes sure there is cash available when and where it is needed. The young men quizzed this team on how they managed the foreign exchange with the amount of shopping that Barbadians do online with Amazon and Shein, and they also wanted to know if the bank had adopted AI as yet.

The Compliance team told them about the three areas under their portfolio – AML (Anti Money Laundering), Compliance and Advisory Sanctions. The next stop at HR (Human Resources) was where they had a chat with Jacintha Hinds, Officer, Human Resources, who shared her passion for HR and answered their many questions about qualifications and the issues that affect how people behave.

Mark St. Hill listens intently as Tejare Forde of Ellerslie asks a question.

Other departments which the students enjoyed visiting were the Legal department, Corporate and Investment Banking, before they went on a tour of the Warrens branch across the street, following which they sat down to a sumptuous lunch with the executives in the company’s board room.

The afternoon session saw them visiting the Marketing, Communications, Engagement and Technology units before they left and headed home, full of information which they can now process for their own careers.

In wrapping up the session, Coordinator Winston Cumberbatch added “The operations knowledge imparted during the tour of the office and the bank, along with the questions that followed, made the occasion an educational engagement of the highest order, which could not have been possible in the classroom. As Coordinator, I am extremely grateful to CIBC Caribbean for going beyond their financial support to offer such a life changing experience to these well deserving young men from eleven of our secondary Schools.”