“Toothache” by Dr’s Ronald Ramsay & Victor Eastmond

At last, someone (other than a dentist) has highlighted the shame that emergency dental treatment is no longer provided by Barbados’s Ministry of Health and Wellness. We must therefore thank Senator Dr. Christopher Maynard – a prominent Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgeon- for his comments which were highlighted in the “Nation Newspaper” on 20th March during debate on the “Appropriation Bill 2025”.

Historically, members of the B’dos Dental Association (BDA) have utilised QEH Casualty in the 1970’s & 80’s to assist with the provision of such emergency services and was willing to go further when the association requested its own Treatment Area. Such treatment was achieved by past Chief Dental Officers and by some returning dental practitioners (Pro-Bono). who volunteered their services by leaving their telephone number in casualty. During that period, if you had a severe toothache you could go to QEH for free treatment but that service appears to have been abolished. The authors feel there is a definite need to have such services restored to the public.

Toothache, depending on its severity and etiology, is one of the most common medical emergencies and can even be fatal (as famously happened with Napoleon Bonaparte). So why can we treat tummy ache and/or headache and not toothache? Why is it that persons with toothache, over 15 years, now have nowhere they can go in Barbados unless it’s private?

A “Health Proposal,” authored by Dr. Eastmond was submitted to the Ministry of Health under this and previous governments. It demonstrated that our dental population has more than doubled over the past 56 years and suggests avenues under which newly qualified dentists would be expected to provide such a service but, first we must question if Bajan dentists will be willing to provide such emergency services at the QEH and/or Polyclinics etc.?

In closing, we feel this subject needs to be aired with the inclusion of the public, local dental personnel and Health administrators to find solution(s) for the current lack of this emergency health service.

Yours truly,

Drs. Ronald Ramsay and Victor Eastmond