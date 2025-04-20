The Prime Minister of Barbados offers Easter Sunday wishes

Today, Easter Sunday, marks the triumphant end of Holy Week.

For billions across the world, today’s celebration of the resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ shows that hope is never truly lost.

For us in Barbados, Easter is more than a commemoration. It is a promise; a promise that no matter the circumstances, transformation and renewal are possible.

It is a promise that shows us that hope and love still has the power to transform hearts, heal homes, and renew entire nations.

But Barbadians, this promise of Easter is not automatic. It requires us to actively make the right choices. We must choose light over despair, unity over division, and healing over harm. Indeed, if we are to honour the spirit of this day and achieve the renewal of our nation we seek, then we must be willing to live its meaning and walk in the footsteps of Christ, to reflect His love in our actions, and to be a light for others even when the world around us feels like it is dimming

As individuals, as families, and as a nation, this message could not be more timely. So wherever you are, whatever you do today, I pray this sacred day be spent sharing laughter, meals, prayers, and joy anchored in gratitude for the blessings we have, and the strength we continue to find in each other.

As Barbadians, let us move forward, grounded in faith and determined to build a gentler, kinder, more compassionate Barbados together.

Happy Easter Barbados, and may God continue to bless you and protect this beloved nation we call home.