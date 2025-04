Parliamentarian Edmund Hinkson told the House of Assembly of his resignation by Friday of this week, clearing the way for a by-election in St. James North…

(FILE IMAGE) Senator Chad Blackman – Minister of Educational Transformation, was selected by the ruling Barbados Labour Party as their new candidate in the constituency.

This announcement was made this morning when the House of Assembly resumed after their Easter break;-

(FILE IMAGE) With Edmund Hinkson (left) vacating his seat in St. James North, Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne says the DLP is ready for a by-election…

Mr Thorne claimed his party will contest the upcoming by-election in the St. James North constituency, the Opposition Leader indicated the Democratic Labour Party already chose Felicia Dujon as their candidate.