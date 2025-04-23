St James North MP reflects on his Resignation from Parliament

After much reflection and prayerful consideration, I have taken the decision to retire from elective politics. It is a decision which I made in peace, with gratitude and a sense of fulfilment in what I have achieved at the constituency level as the Member of Parliament for St. James North for more than twelve years as well as at the national level. I am ready to begin a new chapter in my life, in continued service to the people of my Nation.

When I first entered the House of Assembly in February, 2013, I did so with a deep desire to serve Barbados in the highest forum in this land. Representational politics has given me the immense privilege of listening to, learning from, and fighting for the people of Barbados. Initially as an Opposition Parliamentarian, I was part of a team which countered and fought a government which had completely lost its way and had become a burden on the people of this country.

As a Cabinet Minister, I am honoured to be credited with commencing the transition of the Immigration Department in particular, such that it is now generally accepted as easily one of our leading public entities in terms of efficiency and customer service. As Barbados’ Representative to the ACP/EU Parliamentary Assembly over the last 4 and a half years, I have had the opportunity to represent our island at conferences in Europe and Africa and to co-rapporteur the significant Committee on non-cooperative tax jurisdictions and anti-money laundering/counter terrorism financing. I have also had the opportunity to represent our nation at the United Nations in Conferences on disabilities and to participate in formulating the Cypercrime Convention.

Most satisfying, I have been at the centre our government’s thrust and determination to finally have legislative rights for persons with disabilities and a National Policy to improve their lives.

These have been some of the most rewarding years of my last 36 years in service to our country, both through government and through non -governmental organisations such as the Lions Clubs, the Salvation Army, St. John’s Ambulance and Council for the Disabled.

I believe that part of service is knowing when to pass the baton. Politics is a relay race, not a race which you win on your own. Leadership must be dynamic, and for Barbados to remain fit for purpose in an ever-changing world, space must be made for others to rise. I step aside with dignity so that a new generation of leadership may emerge, not in conflict, but in continuity. My departure is not an exit from public life but a gentle transition to serve in a different capacity.

Let me be clear, my resignation from Parliament is not borne out of any discord or discontent. I remain a proud member of the Barbados Labour Party, a party of which I have been a member for the last 32 years, a party which has shaped my ideals, supported me and whose vision I continue to share. I have never been more committed to the ideals we stand for. I will remain available and look forward to continuing to contribute to our national development in whatever capacity I am called upon to serve.

I immensely thank my constituents of St. James North for the opportunity you gave me on three consecutive occasions to serve as your Parliamentary Representative. You gave me your trust, support, praise, friendship and yes critical analysis where you thought necessary. I will always carry that with me. To my colleagues, past and present, in Parliament and to the leadership of the Barbados Labour Party, I am eternally grateful to you for walking alongside me in the cause of our people. And to every Barbadian, I thank you for allowing me the honour to serve at this level.

The work of building this nation continues. And though I may no longer sit in the House, my heart remains firmly planted in the service of our people.

With all my love and respect,

Edmund G. Hinkson, S.C., M.P.