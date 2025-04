The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organized Crime Unit has arrested and formally charged Jakobi Talik Germaine, 28 years and Tao Ivaughe Germaine-Best, 24 years both of Brownes Gap, Sargeants Village, Christ Church for the following offences which occurred on Sunday, 20th April 2025.

Possession of cannabis –

Trafficking in cannabis .

. Intent to supply cannabis

Both accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service