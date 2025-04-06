RSS Security Chiefs Meet At Saint Kitts & Nevis

The Chiefs of law enforcement and military forces across the Regional Security System (RSS) Member States met today at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & Royal Beach Casino, signalling the start of a two-day discussion on security matters affecting the region.

In welcoming the delegation to the island, Commissioner of the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force, James Sutton, highlighted the progress and accomplishments collectively made by the Members of the RSS and the endeavour to maintain the stability of their individual countries. He lauded his counterparts’ proficiency in safeguarding their nations from nefarious and illicit activities, while issuing a call for targetted attention in preparation for natural disasters.

The Security Chiefs concluded their meeting Thursday, April 3rd, while the RSS Council of Ministers held their session Friday, April 4th.

“As security leaders we must remain vigilant and proactive ensuring that our nations are not only protected from immediate threats such as transnational organised crime, drug trafficking, firearm trafficking and cyber vulnerabilities, but also to prepare for the broader geopolitical and economic shifts that could affect our region’s stability. We must turn our attention to the realities of our environment. The Caribbean is experiencing a notable increase in tectonic activity, evidenced by the heightened frequency of earthquakes spanning our archipelago. This is a stark reminder that disaster preparedness is a core pillar of our national security,” Commissioner Sutton stated.

He further urged the Security Chiefs to implement relevant and effective strategies to protect their citizenry from the possible impacts of any unforeseen events.

“Our national security agencies must ensure that emergency response plans, emergency communication systems and rescue protocols are sound, up to date and ready to be executed at a moment’s notice by core officers and all other relevant agencies. A secure region is one that is protected from human threats and is also resilient in the face of nature’s unpredictability,” he asserted.

During the deliberations, other RSS officials delivered presentations on various aspects of the region’s security and provided pertinent updates on ongoing and upcoming projects and programmes.