Revenue Commissioner to Pursue New Opportunity After Five Years of Service

The Barbados Revenue Authority (the Authority) announces that Revenue Commissioner, Louisa Lewis-Ward, will be demitting office after five years of dedicated leadership to pursue a new professional opportunity.



During her tenure, Lewis-Ward has been instrumental in driving the Authority’s growth, strengthening the institution’s capability, and positioning the Authority as a forward-thinking institution. Under her leadership, the Authority has made significant strides in improving operational efficiency, embracing digital transformation, and deepening the commitment to improving service delivery.

Reflecting on her time at the Authority, Lewis-Ward stated, “It has been an honor to serve the People of Barbados in this capacity and to work with the Government of Barbados and Team BRA to deliver on our mandate to serve our taxpayers and contribute to the economic well-being of our nation. I am proud of the progress we have made together, and I leave knowing that the Authority is well-positioned for continued success.”

The Barbados Revenue Authority expresses its gratitude for the Revenue Commissioner’s contribution and leadership and extends best wishes for her future endeavors. During the period of transition, Angela Durham will act in the capacity as Revenue Commissioner.