Police on the lookout for 61-year-old man from Halls Rd

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Henderson McClaire Woodroffe 61 years, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Woodroffe, whose last known address is Marl Hole, Halls Road, St. Michael is approximately five feet ten inches in height, is of a slim built, and is of a dark complexion.

Henderson McClaire Woodroffe is advised that he can present himself to the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Henderson McClaire Woodroffe, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station; at telephone numbers 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can & has been prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service