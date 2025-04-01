Personal Farewell from the Commissioner of the Barbados Revenue Authority

The time has come for me to embark on a new chapter. Together, we have seen tremendous growth—not just in our operations, but in our team. We have strengthened our capabilities, deepened our commitment to service and compliance and positioned the Authority as a forward-thinking institution. Through collaboration and perseverance, we are building an Authority that is adaptive, and fully capable of advancing its mission in the years ahead.



Serving as Revenue Commissioner and working with Team BRA and Team Barbados to accomplish all that we have, has been a remarkable experience. Change is never easy, and there will always be voices seeking to delay progress, but the Authority has a mandate that must not be derailed by hesitation, resistance, or personal agendas. The Authority belongs to the people of Barbados, and its success depends on those who are committed to upholding its vision of efficiency, service excellence, and compliance.



I urge you to stay the course. Continue to work with integrity, professionalism, and a spirit of innovation. The foundation we have built together is strong, and I have full confidence that you will continue to advance the strategic goals of the Barbados Revenue Authority and to execute on the Government of Barbados’ transformation agenda. As I step away from this role, I do so with immense pride in what we have accomplished and great anticipation for what lies ahead for the Authority. Thank you for your support, your dedication, and the many memorable moments we have shared. While I may be moving on, I will always be cheering you on!



A special thank you to The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP Prime Minister of Barbados whose undying support has meant that we were able to put the building blocks of transformation in place. To the Honourable Ryan Straughn, M.P. Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment, whose consistency and clarity allows us to deliver from day to day and to Director of Finance and Economic Affairs The Hon. Mr. Ian Carrington, Governor Kevin Greenidge and Permanent Secretary Nancy Headley and who continue to pave the way for us to meet our goals to ensure the wellbeing of our nation.



To my management team, continue to be superstars! To my fellow Board Members, Permanent Secretaries and Government of Barbados staff who carry us every single day, and to each of you who interact with our nation’s people, continue to build public trust! Thank you to the private sector and to the people of Barbados for your continued patience and support as we journey to become a model tax administration.



Team BRA, it has truly been an honour to serve as your Revenue Commissioner, working alongside dedicated individuals who have continuously demonstrated resilience, innovation, and a growing passion for excellence. I have watched you grow, you have gotten better at what you do, you have become even more passionate about what you do! Continue to strive, continue to learn, continue to give.



Louisa Lewis-Ward

Revenue Commissioner