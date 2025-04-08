Opposition Senator expects Mottley Administration to address Trump’s Tariffs even as they’re changing daily

The Democratic Labour Party calls for immediate action from the government regarding the recently imposed US tariffs that have far-reaching implications for households across Barbados. Despite mounting pressure, Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Junior Minister of Finance Ryan Straughan have yet to unveil a coherent strategy to protect citizens—particularly the most vulnerable—amid rising costs.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey, has indicated that the Welfare Department is prepared for an influx of applicants. However, this response reveals a troubling trend towards a welfare state, leaving many to wonder: Does this government intend to foster dependency among our citizens for political gain? Shouldn’t Barbadians aspire to more than mere survival?

The reality is clear: inflation in Barbados has surged into double digits over the past few years, and these new tariffs threaten to impose additional burdens on local consumers. The opposition demands a decisive plan from the government—not just empty rhetoric—designed to effectively shield households from economic strain.

While we recognize that inflation is a global issue and that some price increases are imported, we reject the notion that the government lacks the capacity to respond. There are several concrete measures that this administration must consider, such as:

Addressing the impact of tariffs specifically on imported food items, which are vital for daily living.

Conducting a thorough assessment of the import duty rates, excise taxes, and VAT levied at the Bridgetown port, with a view toward reductions that prioritize consumer protection.

Implementing the commitments made in the BLP’s 2018 manifesto regarding tax reductions so that they become a reality for struggling families.

Enhancing monitoring of prices on the shelves to eliminate unjust price increases that exploit consumers, especially during times of crisis.

Expediting the implementation of a higher national minimum wage, a promise that has been outstanding since March 2024.

Providing financial relief to the lower-middle and middle classes by reducing personal income tax rates.

Senator Ryan Walters is also urging government not to take advantage of this situation to boost revenue through increased port fees and taxation. Now is the time for the Mottley administration to utilize the $38 billion in tax revenue and loans collected from hardworking Barbadians to provide meaningful support to those in need.

In conclusion, the opposition is calling on the government to demonstrate true leadership by prioritizing the protection of consumers. The time for action is now, and we expect nothing less than a comprehensive plan that reflects a genuine commitment to the well-being of the people of Barbados.