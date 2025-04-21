Officers looking for Mikael from Edgehill Heights, have you seen him?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing man Mikael Shimeah Dash, 32 years of #78 Edgehill Heights, St. Thomas who was last seen on Monday, 14th April 2025.

DESCRIPTION:

Dash is five feet, eleven inches tall (5’11”) and is of dark complexion. He walks with an erect appearance, is near-sighted and wears spectacles.

He has a round face which is clean shaven with a stubble beard. He has a low hair haircut, a broad nose and thick lips.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mikael Dash, is asked to contact the District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service