Breaking News

  • CARRINGTON VILLAGE MAN IN REMAND FOR 2 CASES OF GANJA

  • BREAKTHROUGH IN CALEB WAITHE MURDER

  • MURDER ACCUSED IN REMAND UNTIL 8th MAY

  • Eagle Hall man in remand over Holetown stabbing murder

  • HRMAB Hosts Case & Cuisine to Deconstruct Alexa Hoffmann Ruling

  • NEW MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS WITHIN THE ANGLICAN CHURCH

Dash is five feet, eleven inches tall (5’11”) and is of dark complexion. He walks with an erect appearance, is near-sighted and wears spectacles.

Officers looking for Mikael from Edgehill Heights, have you seen him?

DevilsAdvocate

,

Officers looking for Mikael from Edgehill Heights, have you seen him?

DevilsAdvocate

,
Dash is five feet, eleven inches tall (5’11”) and is of dark complexion. He walks with an erect appearance, is near-sighted and wears spectacles.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing man Mikael Shimeah Dash, 32 years of #78 Edgehill Heights, St. Thomas who was last seen on Monday, 14th April 2025.

DESCRIPTION:

Dash is five feet, eleven inches tall (5’11”) and is of dark complexion. He walks with an erect appearance, is near-sighted and wears spectacles.
Dash is five feet, eleven inches tall (5’11”) and is of dark complexion. He walks with an erect appearance, is near-sighted and wears spectacles.

He has a round face which is clean shaven with a stubble beard. He has a low hair haircut, a broad nose and thick lips.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mikael Dash, is asked to contact the District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

  • Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 228
«
, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads