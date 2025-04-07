NEW MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS WITHIN THE ANGLICAN CHURCH

On March 31, 2025, The Venerable Eric Lynch retired as The Archdeacon of Barbados. This brought an end to just over 24 years of service in that capacity, as he had been appointed to that post on November 1st 2000. As a result of Archdeacon Lynch’s retirement, the Bishop of Barbados, The Right Reverend Michael Maxwell, has made a number of appointments to ensure the smooth running of the Diocese.

The Reverend Canon Dr Von Watson has been appointed as the new Archdeacon of Barbados, effective April 1, 2025. Dr Von Watson was formerly the Diocese’s Canon Missioner and Rector of St Andrew Parish Church. As Archdeacon, Dr Watson will now assist the Bishop with his pastoral responsibilities, including for the clergy and their families. He will also work closely with the Rural Deans and serve on a number of Diocesan Bodies and Committees such as the Barbados Diocesan Trustees, the Commission on Ministry, the Finance Committee and the Church Missions Committee.

As Dr Watson now assumes the post of Archdeacon, Bishop Maxwell has appointed Senator The Reverend Canon Dr John Rogers as the Canon Missioner, effective April 1, 2025.

In this post, Canon John Rogers will now be responsible for overseeing, encouraging and equipping the missionary thrust of the Diocese as he chairs the Church Missions Committee that coordinates the various Commissions on Youth, Christian Formation, Evangelism, Family Life, Health and Wellness, Stewardship, Advocacy, Justice and Social Responsibility, Liturgy, Spirituality and Music. Canon Rogers will continue as Rector of the St George Parish Church but will no longer serve as Rural Dean of St John.



In light of that, Bishop Maxwell has appointed the Reverend Anthony Harewood, Rector of St John Parish Church, as the Rural Dean of St. John, also effective April 1, 2025. Reverend Harewood will now assume the added responsibility of assisting the Bishop in the supervision of priests and their cures within the parishes of St John, St George, St Joseph and two in St Thomas.

In announcing the appointments, Bishop Maxwell stated “I wish the newly appointed Archdeacon, Canon Missioner and Rural Dean of St John all the best and may God continue to equip, strengthen and guide them in the fulfilling of their new roles within the Anglican Church of Barbados”