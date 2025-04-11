MURDER ACCUSED IN REMAND UNTIL 8th MAY

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division), Serious Organized Crime and the Major Crime Units has arrested and formally charged Rakeem Shaquille Alleyne, 29 years of #7 Shepton Lane, The Pine, St, Michael for the following offences:

Murder – of Vere Hoyte on 9 th January, 2025.

January, 2025. Endangering Life – 6 cases

Serious Bodily Harm – 4 cases

Use of Firearm – 2 cases

Possession of thirty-six (36) rounds of ammunition – 1 case

Criminal Damage – 1 case

These offences were committed on 6th and 9th January as well as 31st March, 2025 whilst in the areas of South District, St. George, The Pine and Nelson Street, St. Michael and Checker Hall, St. Lucy.

Alleyne appeared before Magistrate Bernadette John in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court #2 on Thursday, 10th April, 2025. He was not required to plea and has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until May 8th 2025.

The matters for District ‘B’ have been transferred until April 17th 2025 and matters for Holetown have been transferred until April 15th 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service