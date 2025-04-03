Homeless 30-year-old faces 13 counts of Burglary

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division) has arrested and formally charged Kemar Darion Clarke, 30 years of No Fixed Place of Abode for the following offences:

13 cases of Burglary committed between 26 th April, 2023 and 14 th March, 2025.

Criminal Damage

2 cases of loitering with intent.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 1st April, 2025 where he pleaded guilty to 15 matters and was not allowed to plead to the indictable matter.

Clarke has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Tuesday, 29th April 2025. The one indictable matter has been transferred to District ‘C’ Magistrate Court for him to reappear on Thursday, 24th April 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service