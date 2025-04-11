GOLD CUISINE CHALLENGE CHAMPION CROWNED

Dove Productions in collaboration with Island Ripple, held the official Prize Giving Ceremony for the Independence Gold Cuisine Challenge, on Thursday 3rd April 2025 at Kafetye Café, Pointe Seraphine Castries.

(From Left to Right) Bert Jules – Calabash Cove Resort and Spa; Kurtizia Preville – Windjammer Landing Resort and Residences; Davidson Henry – BodyHoliday St Lucia; Vernetta Darius – Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa; Riad James – The Youth Economy Agency; Victory Arthur – Sandals Grande St Lucian Beach Resort and Spa PLUS (Not pictured) Nigel Gould – Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort and Spa

The Independence Gold Cuisine Challenge is a culinary competition birthed on the heels of the successful Island Ripple Food Truck Competition, held in 2024, which saw four popular food trucks vie for first place in the local food truck kingdom.

This time, seven of St. Lucia’s Finest Chefs took on the challenge of who can be the most innovative with the island’s national dish, Green Fig and Saltfish; all in celebration of the island’s 46th Anniversary of Independence.

Guest Mixologist serving an invited guest

The chefs hailed from: Sandals Grande St. Lucian Beach Resort and Spa; Calabash Cove Beach Resort and Spa; Body Holiday St. Lucia; Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa; Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort and Spa; Windjammer Landing Resorts and Residences; and the Youth Economy Agency.

The competition took the form of seven episodes, where the each Chef was filmed preparing their creation at their home resort/agency, and was judged by guest judges, with Chef Orlando Satchell being the Chief Judge. These episodes were shared on the Island Ripple Social Media Platforms and uploaded to their YouTube Channel, CUTTV.

Dove Productions Team

In the episodes, the Chefs also made mention of their fondest memory of eating or preparing Green Fig and Saltfish, and shared about their own culinary journey, complete with their inspiration to be the best they could be. Also, Entrepreneurial Mixologists from the Youth Economy agency was also featured preparing a signature cocktail for each dish prepared.

The Participating Chefs were:

Kurtizia Preville – Windjammer Landing Resorts and Residences

Nigel Gould – Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort and Spa

Bert Jules – Calabash Cove Beach Resort and Spa

Victroy Arthur – Sandals Grande St. Lucian Beach Resort and Spa

Davidson Henry – The Body Holiday St Lucia

Riad James – Youth Economy Agency

Vernetta Darius – Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa

The Prize Giving Ceremony, which took place at Kafetye Café at Pointe Seraphine, saw a number of invited guests, sponsors, a guest mixologist from the Youth Economy Agency treating the gathering with signature drinks and mixes, and the Dove Productions team.

Independence Gold Cuisine Challenge Champion Davidson Henry

After a few brief remarks from Dove Productions CEO Colin Weekes, Chef Orlando Satchell, and sponsors of the challenge, each Chef was called to receive their uniquely designed medal, branded apron and gifts from Harry Edwards Jewelers, one of the challenge’s sponsor.

Before long, Chef Orlando Satchell was called upon to name the winner of the Independence Gold Cuisine Challenge, and it was none other than Davidson Henry, also known as Chef Nassis of the Body Holiday St. Lucia, with his unique creation, Iyanola Rolls. He then received a one-of-a-kind Champion Chef’s Jacket and a gift pack from St. Lucia Distillers.

Invited guests were treated to light eats, samples of the signature dishes from the Chefs from Windjammer Resorts and Residences and Body Holiday St Lucia.