GODDARDS HOSTS PARKINSON MEMORIAL STUDENTS FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

“I will save” or “I will try to make a budget” was the popular response from female students of the Parkinson Memorial Secondary School, after hearing a presentation from Natasha Small, Chief Financial Officer of Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL).

GEL’s Chief Financial Officer, Natasha Small moving around the room as she gave Parkinson Memorial students financial advice.

Small’s focus on age-appropriate financial management and life lessons was part of a day’s event organized by GEL to mark International Women’s Day for the school which it has adopted. She stressed the importance of believing in themselves, and noted that, while trendy brand names may come and go, they should not let wearing or displaying popular brands, establish their identity. “Your self-worth comes from within”, she said. In that vein, she told them that there was nothing wrong with wearing recycled clothes, and cautioned, “Don’t spend money on trends, don’t put all your money in … vanity. Build wealth.”

They replied by explaining the challenges associated with not wearing what was popular, and how they would be ‘laughed at” by their peers, but acknowledged that there was merit in her advice, even though it was hard to implement.

Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) employees and Parkinson Memorial students take up the IWD pose to highlight this year’s theme – “Accelerate Action” as they get ready for International Women’s Day activities

The session struck such an impressive chord with the 19 students that they exchanged comments about how they could support each other. Some said it was easier to save and to budget than to avoid popular brands, and Small told them that everyone should save at least 10 to 20 per cent of their money. However, she suggested they could start smaller, aim to make a budget and to save consistently; maybe weekly.

“Be careful with debt” she said, explaining that “good” debt involved borrowing to acquire something that increases in value. She warned them about the financial traps associated with fast cash loans and credit cards and encouraged them to share and discuss the information they had received in the session with their parents, noting that it would be helpful to everyone.

These included pensions, accounting, payroll, legal affairs and human resources, where they discussed the functions of each department, and possible future careers within those fields.

In addition to their session with Small, the students were divided into small groups that met and interacted with successful women in several departments at the GEL headquarters.

In the end, the students described the day as an interesting learning experience.