Get Into Rugby Launches 2025 Secondary School Touch Rugby Tournament

The first Annual George Nicholson Secondary School Touch Rugby Tournament will take place on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, at the Historic Garrison Savannah, with kick-off scheduled for 10 am.

Get Into Rugby is the development arm of the Barbados Rugby Football Union and is focused on introducing the game to new potential players of all ages. This tournament focuses on secondary schools, culminating in touch rugby campaigns at Ellerslie Secondary School, Christ Church Foundation School, Harrison College and Princess Margaret Secondary School.

These schools will be fielding mixed teams for this historic tournament, which is dedicated to fallen rugby stalwart George Nicholson, who tragically passed away just over a year ago. At the time, he was serving as President of Rugby Americas North, the regional governing body. He had also served in many capacities on the Executive of the Barbados Rugby Football Union and was a beloved friend and mentor to many.

In addition to the age-grade rugby at this inaugural event, there will be exhibition matches featuring Men’s, Women’s and Veterans teams. The event is open to the public and represents the first such tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all forms of contact sport. The BRFU, and by extension GIR, is a member of the Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition, which is raising awareness of the obesity epidemic plaguing our youth and encouraging healthy physical activity to combat this dangerous disease.

Later in May, the National Men’s XV’s team will play two test matches against Guyana and then Trinidad and Tobago.