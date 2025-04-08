Flow reaffirms its commitment to Oistins Fish Festival

Flow Barbados has once again solidified its place as the title sponsor of one of the island’s most beloved cultural events — the Flow Oistins Fish Festival, now in its 56th year.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that the island’s leading telecommunications provider has partnered as title sponsor with the festival, underscoring a shared commitment to culture, community, and connectivity.

Toni Yarde, Senior Manager, Communications at Flow, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to preserving and enhancing the legacy of the festival.

“Flow Barbados proudly continues its longstanding partnership with one of the island’s most cherished cultural celebrations – the Flow Oistins Fish Festival. For over five decades, this festival has been more than just a showcase of Barbadian heritage; it has been a unifying force that brings together our communities, highlights the invaluable contributions of our fisherfolk, and celebrates the spirit of Oistins. Flow is honoured to play a key role in preserving and enhancing this legacy.”

Yarde also emphasised that Flow’s involvement goes deeper than sponsorship, reflecting the brand’s key pillars: Connect. Care. Commit. Flow has been supporting the festival for well over a decade.

“This year, our commitment to the festival is stronger than ever. As Barbados’ leading telecommunications provider, we are dedicated to ensuring that connectivity extends beyond technology — it is about connecting people, culture, and traditions.

Marissa Alleyne (left) and Israel Mallett (second right) both of the Oistins Fish Festival Committee with Toni Yarde, Senior Manager Communications (second left) and Damian Mascoll, Marketing Manager (right) of Flow.

“Our sponsorship goes beyond financial support; it is an investment in the vibrant culture that makes Barbados unique. Our partnership with the Oistins Fish Festival reflects our dedication to national development,” she added.

Flow teams will be on-site again this year offering interactive experiences, exclusive promotions, and opportunities for festival-goers to sign up for service.

The 2025 edition of the Flow Oistins Fish Festival is being staged under the theme “Catch de Culture”, and promises a vibrant 10-day celebration from Saturday, April 12 to Monday, April 21, with over 150 vendors and a packed calendar of cultural showcases, family activities, and culinary delights.

Festival Co-Chair Israel Mallett expressed gratitude to Flow and the broader community of supporters who make the event possible year after year.

“It is our pleasure to officially launch the 2025 edition of the Oistins Fish Festival — one of the most beloved and culturally rich events on the Barbadian calendar. To our title sponsor Flow Barbados, we say thank you for standing with us for the sixth consecutive year. Anytime we’ve needed support, Flow has answered the call — a testament to their unwavering commitment to this festival, the people of Oistins, and Barbados as a whole. We are deeply grateful and take this opportunity to salute you.”

This year’s programme features a mix of new events and fan favourites, including a Celebrity Cook-Off, Family Movie Night, Easter Bonnet Showdown, and the newly introduced Sip, Bead, Paint & Jazz beachfront session. The festival officially opens on Saturday, April 19, with the Rhythm & Flames Parade. While on Monday, April 21, the festival culminates with the traditional Fish Boning and Dolphin Skinning and Greasy Pole competitions.