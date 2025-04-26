Flow celebrates Girls in ICT Day with students

Flow, one of the largest employers of ICT talent in the Caribbean, proudly joined thousands across the globe in celebrating International Girls in ICT Day on April 24.

First female Tech Expert, at Flow, Karia Brathwaite (right) with a student of Queen’s College at the MIST event.

This year’s theme, Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation, highlights the critical role of empowering girls and young women in information and communication technologies to ensure a more inclusive digital future.

To mark the occasion, Barbados’ leading telecommunications provider hosted students of the Barbados Community College (BCC) at the Flow Warrens office and participated in Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology’s (MIST) Girls in ICT event at Kensington Oval.

“Today is about you and celebrating you and girls in ICT. And the theme for this year is around digital transformation. And to be truly transformative, like I said, we must do it together. So, it is a pleasure to be happy here,” said Desron Bynoe, Vice President of Flow Barbados while addressing the students.

Flow VP Desron (centre), Renee Springer Senior Manager Supply Chain (third left) with BCC students and tutor Russell Elcock (right) during the session.

“As we go through today, I am hoping that something sparks an interest, that, you know, you will be inspired to move forward, even if you are outside of your own field. Because technological advancement is where it is at. And at Flow, we are very proud to drive that advancement and innovation within the space. So again, welcome, and we look forward to working with every one of you.”

During the visit, BCC students were introduced to a range of career opportunities in IT, Supply Chain, Graphic Design, Quality Control, Sales, and Customer Experience. They also toured Flow’s technical facilities to gain real-world insight into the company’s operations.

Together, the two events provided students from across the island with valuable exposure to the world of ICT. Nearly a dozen students were hosted at Flow’s Warrens office, while close to 60 students attended the MIST-led initiative at Kensington Oval.

At the MIST event, Flow’s first Tech Expert Karia Braithwaite urged students to be true to who they are.

“Believe in yourself and what is already written inside of you. Follow that journey with all the other tools, bring them into play, and then you guys will excel at whatever you decide to do. Exercise your gifts, exercise your talents, exercise your abilities. Dig deep down and be true to who you are. Your experiences are key in your journey,” she said.

Flow Sr Technician Jamal Huggins conducting a tour of Flow’s state-of-the-art Data Centre with BCC students.

Reflecting on her journey at Flow, Braithwaite shared: “I applied to Flow, one of the most awesome companies with great opportunities. I thank God that he gave me the ability to take the interview. I took full advantage of this position, not realising that I would be the first female to pick up a position in the company. ”International Girls in ICT Day” is a global initiative that promotes careers in information and communication technologies to young women and girls. The annual event emphasises the importance of digital empowerment in supporting the educational and socio-economic advancement of girls and women worldwide.