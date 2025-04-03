Flagstaff 23 year old in remand until month end

Breaking News

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weeks in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court on Tuesday, April 1st 2025.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Tactical Response Unit has arrested and formally charged Roshan Scott Amando Callender, 23 years Streets Road, Flag Staff, St. Michael for the following offences which occurred at Savvy on the Bay, Bay Street, St. Michael:

  • Possession of a Firearm – Sunday, 30th March 2025.
  • Possession of nine (9) rounds of ammunition – Sunday, 30th March 2025.
Callender has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Tuesday, 29th April 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

