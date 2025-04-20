EASTER 2025 MESSAGE FROM THE BISHOP OF BARBADOS, THE RIGHT REV. MICHAEL MAXWELL

It’s Easter time again when we are invited to celebrate the power or omnipotence of God to enable new beginnings, that of raising us to new life whenever our lives seemed not worth living or have come to a halt or dead-end. The raising of Jesus, that first Easter morn, gives testimony that our loving Creator is in the business of enabling a resurrection after the experiences of a Good Friday for those who trust and serve Him, enabling them to soar after a crisis or challenge in life.

The reality of life today is that there will be many Good Fridays due to the presence of evil, but the good news is that they will not have the final say for there will always be Easters to follow, new beginnings, newness of life through the great giver of life. Therefore, when we are called to walk through the valley of the shadow of death or amid those Good Fridays, we are encouraged not to fear any evil or lose hope, never to give up, but rather to maintain our trust in our Creator God who brings good out of evil, right out of wrong, light out of darkness, and life out of death. One of the central truths we are to be ever mindful of, which this Easter Day highlights, is the power of God to restore life, joy, hope, and peace where there once existed death, sorrow, despair, and conflict.

Just five years ago, the world experienced one of its worse crises because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were confined (“locked down” as we said), at times quarantined from others and even lost loved ones to death due to the infectious and life-threatening nature of the virus. Today, we can reflect on that time and acknowledge that God brought us through that crisis, that Good Friday experience, to Easter joy in having freed and raised us up to rebuild our lives and be in contact with each other once again in-person.

We are again living through very difficult times. We are faced with drug addiction and violence of varying kinds resulting in the demise of the lives of many young people. There is civil unrest and international wars within and among several nations causing many innocent lives to be lost. More recently, there is the trade war that will make life more difficult across our world, especially for us in this small developing nation of ours as it will likely lead to a further inflation in cost of living, poverty and a possible global recession. Nevertheless, Easter reminds us that, although we may have to struggle through difficult and painful times in this life as Jesus did, when we continue to trust in God and focus on fulfilling the way of life and love demonstrated by Jesus as a people and as a nation, He will ultimately deliver and raise us up and put us back on our feet or in a better place.

As we are invited at this time of year, within the Christian Calendar, to once again commemorate the anniversary of Jesus’ resurrection, we can celebrate, and should always be mindful of, the life-giving power of God that always enables a resurrection, a new beginning, out of every challenge that we encounter. Such resurrections are to enable us to trust God more, to boldly face whatever life may bring us; and because “we know who holds the future, life is worth the living just because He lives.”

On behalf of my family and the Anglican Church of Barbados, I wish you and yours a blessed and joyous Eastertide filled with new life, new beginnings and fresh hope.