Eagle Hall man in remand over Holetown stabbing murder

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) has arrested and formally charged Rico Ricardo Boyce, 35 years of Tamarind Lane, Eagle Hall, St. Michael for the following offence:

? Murder – of Amani Lorde on Friday, 4th April 2025.



Boyce appeared in the Holetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wayne Clarke and is in remand until Thursday 8th May 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service