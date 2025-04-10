Breaking News

  • Eagle Hall man in remand over Holetown stabbing murder

  • HRMAB Hosts Case & Cuisine to Deconstruct Alexa Hoffmann Ruling

  • NEW MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS WITHIN THE ANGLICAN CHURCH

  • WATER WOES IN COLLYMORE ROCK CREATE CLOSURE OF PEOPLE EMPOWERMENT’S NDU HEADQUARTERS

  • 29-year-old from My Lord’s Hill, most recently Wanted by Police

  • LAW PROBING YET ANOTHER MURDER, THIS TIME AT QUAKERS RD.

stabbing streetgangs

Eagle Hall man in remand over Holetown stabbing murder

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

Eagle Hall man in remand over Holetown stabbing murder

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
stabbing streetgangs

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) has arrested and formally charged Rico Ricardo Boyce, 35 years of Tamarind Lane, Eagle Hall, St. Michael for the following offence:

? Murder – of Amani Lorde on Friday, 4th April 2025.

Boyce appeared in the Holetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wayne Clarke and is in remand until Thursday 8th May 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 255
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads