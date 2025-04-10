DIGICEL AND CABAN ENERGY COMBAT CLIMATE CHANGE WITH SOLAR ROLLOUT

In a powerful statement of its commitment to environmental responsibility and combatting climate change, Digicel today announced a partnership with Caban Energy (Caban) which will diversify its energy source using solar technology and reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while significantly reducing operational costs.

This partnership in renewable energy infrastructure will support the Caribbean region in achieving its sustainability goals as outlined in the Paris Agreement. As a leader in renewable energy, Caban is working to deploy solar energy and storage solutions on cell towers across Jamaica for Digicel, both in collaboration with Phoenix Tower International (PTI) and independently.

Providing a reliable, sustainable and cost-effective alternative power source for cell tower, data centers and other critical infrastructure locations, solar energy and storage solutions enhance network reliability, energy security and communications resilience. By integrating renewable energy into its network once fully deployed, Digicel will reduce GHG emissions by over 38,674 tons of CO2e per year or 580,109 tons of CO2e for the life of the project.

Commenting on the partnership, Digicel Group CEO, Marcelo Cataldo, said; “As a meaningful expression of our Connecting. Empowering mission, our commitment to ESG is fundamental to who we are as a business. With robust social and governance programmes in place, we’re now making tangible progress in our environmental agenda as we drive multiple benefits through the deployment of sustainable, renewable and cost-effective energy solutions. Jamaica is our first market with Caban and is the shape of things to come with the expectation that more of our 25 markets will come on stream in the coming months.”

Stephen Murad, Digicel Jamaica CEO

Stephen Murad, Digicel Jamaica CEO, elaborates; “In the wake of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024 which caused significant damage to the south coast of Jamaica, and in particular to the power supplies that we rely on to run our telecoms infrastructure, we made a commitment to the Prime Minister of Jamaica that we would invest in renewable energy. We’re proud that just eight months later, we’re honouring that commitment and actively stepping up to help combat climate change.”



Alexandra Rasch, CEO of Caban

Alexandra Rasch, CEO of Caban, commented; “This is about building a sustainable future for all. With Caribbean countries at the forefront of the negative effects of climate change, the region’s energy landscape is evolving. Mindful of its ESG commitments, Digicel is partnering with us to harness renewable energy sources to benefit those same countries and enable their progress towards achieving national and global climate targets. It makes for an exciting future.”