CPL and UWI Open Applications for 2025 Internship Programme

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), in partnership with the University of the West Indies (UWI) Faculty of Sport, is proud to announce the return of its acclaimed internship programme for the 2025 tournament. Now in its ninth year, the initiative continues to offer a unique blend of academic instruction and hands-on professional experience in one of the region’s most dynamic sporting events.

Running from July to October 2025, the programme will accept 18 students who will have the option to undertake a fully accredited three-credit Sports Marketing course offered by UWI. Delivered online by UWI lecturers, the course provides a strong academic foundation in sports marketing, which students will then apply in real-time as members of the CPL’s marketing team during the tournament.

Interns will gain direct experience at CPL matches held across six host nations: Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago. This immersive exposure gives participants a front-row seat to the operations of an international sporting event, while contributing meaningfully to CPL’s promotional efforts on the ground.

Over the years, the programme has empowered dozens of young professionals from across the Caribbean, many of whom have gone on to secure paid roles with CPL and other organisations in the sports and entertainment industries.

Peter Miller, Head of PR and Communications at Republic Bank CPL, said: “We continue to be inspired by the talent, passion, and professionalism of the students who join us through this initiative. They bring fresh energy and valuable insight to our team every year. We expect nothing less from the 2025 cohort and anticipate a very competitive selection process.”

Dr Akshai Mansingh, Dean of the UWI Faculty of Sport, said: “Whereas participants in the past benefitted from the experience, we have added the option to enrol for a full three credit course that may be used towards their degrees. This has expanded the opportunities to a higher level and is testimony to the quality of the course”.

Applications are now open for those who are interested in taking part in the programme and you can apply via this link .