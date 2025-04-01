Consumers are the backbone of the Quality Infrastructure: CROSQ Message

As we join the global community in celebrating World Consumer Rights Day this month, we reflect on the role consumers play in strengthening the Regional Quality Infrastructure (RQI) amidst the emerging and current challenges facing Caribbean citizens.

Consumers play a vital role in the regional and national Quality Infrastructures, as they provide important feedback to the organisations tasked with governing the Quality Infrastructure system and ensuring its continual improvement. For this reason, the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) is advocating for a sustained programme of consumer sensitization regarding the quality and safety of products and services, especially packaged and ready to eat food products. Consumers must know and understand their rights and how their voice can drive change. Accredited conformity assessment (ABCA) secures the confidence in the quality of manufactured products and services through accredited laboratory testing of raw and finished goods, accredited certification of products, processes and services and accredited inspection body services.

CROSQ CEO – Dr Sharon-Mae Smith Walker

Globally, product safety, performance and labelling remain major concerns. In 2023 alone, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recorded over 500 product recalls in the United States due to contaminated food. The 2024 European State of the Nation Recall Index reported over 12,000 recalls of consumer products including medical devices, pharmaceuticals and food and drinks due to faults and contamination. A lack of proper labelling and inadequate product testing, remains a contributor to millions of foodborne illnesses globally each year, with the World Health Organization estimating 600 million cases annually.

CROSQ continues its work to address the availability of ABCA services across the CARICOM Member States. Over the past decade, CROSQ through support from its international partners such as the European Union, has supported over twenty (20) conformity assessment bodies (two (2) certification bodies, three (3) inspection bodies and eighteen (18) testing labs) across twelve (12) Member States towards receiving accreditation. These organisations operate in multiple sectors including the medical and non-medical (e.g. food, energy, construction, and environment) sectors to name a few.

CROSQ is partnering with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in facilitating the accreditation of six (6) additional testing labs through the implementation of the Caribbean Component of the African Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Quality Infrastructure Programme (ACP QIP) funded by the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and the European Union (EU).

Additionally, through the implementation of the Neighbourhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Support Programme Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Phase III (TBT Phase III Project) CROSQ is also partnering with the EU and the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) to support six (6) private sector companies towards certification.

CROSQ urges consumers across the CARICOM Member States to remain vigilant, know their rights and make informed choices. The public and private sectors are urged to collaborate in ensuring that ‘best in class’ products are not only manufactured for export but are available locally. Furthermore, we must be resolute in safeguarding our consumers from inferior or ‘dumped’ products from other markets. Together, we can create and implement harmonised regional standards that facilitate the wholistic development and wellbeing of Caribbean citizens.

As we reflect on World Consumer Rights Day, celebrated on March 15, 2025, let us reaffirm our shared responsibility to creating a culture of quality and a resilient RQI. CROSQ stands ready to support the sensitization of Caribbean citizens and bolster the NQI in all member states. Happy World Consumer Rights Day!