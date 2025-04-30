City Shooting has Barbados Police on High Alert

Officers from Central Station are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, 30th April 2025, at St. Michael’s Row, The City.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

The victim, who is a male and in his late 20’s, was walking along St. Michael’s Row towards the City in the company of a female friend, when a masked man approached him and started shooting, causing him to fall to the ground.

He then realized that he had several injuries. Ambulance personnel were contacted, arrived on scene, treated the victim and subsequently transported him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Anyone who can provide details which can assist in solving this grievous matter, is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Department (Central) at 430-1789/90, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service