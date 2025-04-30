Breaking News

He then realized that he had several injuries. Ambulance personnel were contacted, arrived on scene, treated the victim and subsequently transported him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he is in stable condition.

City Shooting has Barbados Police on High Alert

DevilsAdvocate

City Shooting has Barbados Police on High Alert

DevilsAdvocate

Officers from Central Station are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, 30th April 2025, at St. Michael’s Row, The City.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

The victim, who is a male and in his late 20’s, was walking along St. Michael’s Row towards the City in the company of a female friend, when a masked man approached him and started shooting, causing him to fall to the ground.

Anyone who can provide details which can assist in solving this grievous matter, is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Department (Central) at 430-1789/90, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

  • Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

