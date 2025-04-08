CIBC Caribbean Women Leaders Offer Inspiration to Secondary Schoolgirls

“Don’t limit yourself; you have a golden opportunity; education opens doors!”

This year’s celebration of International Women’s Day saw several secondary school girls in Barbados hearing those, and many other sound words of advice from female executives of CIBC Caribbean, who also shared their own inspiring life experiences to demonstrate the empowering effect of actioning those words to reach one’s goals.

The CIBC executives visited the classrooms at Harrison College, Springer Memorial, Lester Vaughan School, Alleyne School and Queen’s College, where they engaged the next generation of women in interactive sessions that shared their paths to adulthood, and some of the positive actions that led to their success.

At Queen’s College, Michelle Whitelaw, Director, Retail Banking Channels, Personal and Business Banking, and a past student of the school, challenged the third and fourth form students to “never negotiate” on their self-worth. “You are precious, all of you; say to yourself, I have worth, and I am worthy,” she advised them. She also told them that there would be times when they would have to be “their own cheerleaders”, but they should also find their “genuine village” to help and support them.

Whitelaw said she had been a “very shy little girl” but eventually found her voice. “I decided I have a voice, and I have something to say,” she added. She urged the students to use their voices for good, and not to tear down their sisters, but instead use that good to build up and help others find their own voices. Some students won prizes during a lively question and answer session following Whitelaw’s talk.

Over at Springer Memorial, Gercine Watts-Jones, Associate, Platinum Banking, gave an example of being unafraid to have big dreams and to strive for them. She shared that, despite growing up in one of the island’s tougher neighbourhoods, she was able to reach her current position through setting goals and hard work, and she included the qualities of kindness, integrity and productivity as additional keys to general success.

Similar life lessons were given at Harrison College where the bank’s Chief Auditor, Khadija Bourne, and Manager, Customer Support Unit Operations, Krystal Denny recalled their days at that school and the journey to their current positions.

Denny advised students to “bloom where they are planted.” She recounted that she had never seen herself as a group leader, but more of an individual contributor. However, by not limiting herself when presented with the opportunity, she was able to bloom into a leader. Later, Bourne acknowledged that, though many women were blooming, much work still had to be done. She assured the girls that it was more important to focus on gaining a solid education than on making career choices at this early stage of their lives. She also urged them to help and encourage one another along the way for the benefit of all.

Over in St. Andrew, Krystle Maynard, Director, Regional Treasury & Capital Management, visited her alma mater, the Alleyne School, with Michelle Whitelaw, and spoke to an eager group of first formers. She encouraged them, “… you can have any job you want by believing in yourself.”

She observed that changing concepts are now allowing women to do jobs that “…we didn’t think of years ago. Women can be pilots, engineers and have careers in robotics.” She left them with the inspiring words, “You have everything you need to achieve what you want to be.”

Whitelaw, in her presentation to the Alleyne School’s first formers, gave them what she called ‘life nuggets’, and urged them to apply and heed them. She encouraged them to “be the woman to fix another woman’s crown without telling the world it is crooked.” That interactive session saw the students being quizzed and winning prizes.

Another of the schools visited to celebrate women was Lester Vaughn Secondary School, where the new Chief Country Management Officer – Donna Wellington, along with Project Manager, Gina-Lee Shepherd, spoke to the 3rd and 4th form students.

Wellington made a short presentation on her life journey, sharing the fact that she lost her mother at an early age, and really wanted to be a hairdresser, but some unexpected opportunities led her into accounting, and eventually banking, where she remained, and moved up the ranks over the years. Her point for the girls was, “It doesn’t matter how you start, or your circumstances; you can do anything you want to do”, and she urged them to do their best in school.

Gina-Lee Shepherd shared her journey with the students, revealing the fact that at school, her interest was in fashion, and she did not complete her first attempt at university. However, having caring mentors and seeing strong, familiar women progress inspired her to explore new areas, and make a plan for her life.

These women who guided and supported her led by example, and she is now working on completing her Master’s in Project Management. She too, left them with life nuggets to think about, including the fact “it is important to learn who you are as a person, and learn how to be happy on your own”.

That session ended with the school’s guidance counsellor, Leisha Dorson, also sharing her story with the students to help inspire them and remind them that, no matter where you start, you can excel. She ended by reading them Maya Angelou’s poem, ‘Phenomenal Women.’