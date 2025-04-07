CHRIST CHURCH PAIR IN REMAND FOR BODILY HARM CASE

Breaking News

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Hastings/Worthing Station) has arrested and formally charged Derek Omar Tennyson Springer, 36 years of Brathwaites Gap, Dayrells Road, Christ Church and Nashon Egbert Moses, 40 years of Bartletts Tenantry, Sargeants Village, Christ Church for the following offence which occurred at Brathwaites Gap, Dayrells Road, Christ Church.     

  • Serious Bodily Harm – of Jose Gill which occurred on Thursday, 27th March 2025.
Both accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #1 on Saturday, 5th April 2025 and where not required to plea to the indictable matter.
Both accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #1 on Saturday, 5th April 2025 and where not required to plea to the indictable matter.

They have been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until 2nd of May, 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

