The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organized Crime Unit, has arrested and formally charged Anthony Carlyle Catwell, Fairfield Road, Carrington Village, St, Michael for the following offences:

Possession of cannabis – 2 cases

Intent to supply – 2 cases

Trafficking – 2 cases

These offences were committed on Wednesday 16th April, 2025 whilst at Kendall Hill, Christ Church and St. Barnabas Heights, St. Michael.

Catwell made an appearance at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Saturday 19th April, 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service