CARICOM Private Sector Organization (CPSO), Chairman Pleased with Exemption for Caribbean from Tariffs

On behalf of the regional private sector, the CPSO is grateful for the ‘USTR Determination’, on ‘China-built vessels’, published on April 17th, 2025. This Determination, in effect, exempts Caribbean Shipping from the high port fees on China-built vessels, originally proposed by the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

As originally proposed by the USTR, these high port fees, in excess of US $1,000,00000 for each US Port call, would have increased the cost of shipping between the Caribbean and the United States, with crippling consequences for inflation, shortages, delays and other ‘supply-chain’ disruptions for the people and the economies of CARICOM and the Caribbean.

The CPSO appreciates the ‘USTR Determination’ and recognizes that this tremendously beneficial outcome is the product of leadership and collaboration among several key private sector stakeholders and the governments of the CARICOM states. We make particular mention, in this regard, of our CARICOM Heads of Government, chaired by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

The priority attention given to this issue by the Heads of Government, evidenced by their fervent advocacy at the meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and their communication to President Donald Trump under the pen of Prime Minister Mottley, has been a significant driver of this positive outcome.

The technical leadership and commitment of our CPSO Secretariat, led by one of CARICOM’s most competent Economist, Dr Patrick Antoine and his team, and their submissions and oral testimony was a major determinant of the positive USTR outcome. The coordination and advocacy of the CPSO was demonstrated by the record setting 700 plus attendees from multiple industries and countries in the Caribbean on the first coordination call to deal with the issue on March 18th, 2025.

Indeed, the two community-wide regional consultations subsequently held to define and refine the regional private sector position for submission to the USTR, were proud moments for the private sector, symbolizing the enormous possibilities for successful outcomes inherent in collective action in pursuit of common goals.