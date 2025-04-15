BREAKTHROUGH IN CALEB WAITHE MURDER

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Black Rock), has arrested and formally charged Taquan Emmanuel Reid, 27 years of no fixed place of abode for the following offences:
- Murder – of Caleb Waithe of Small Land, Bridge Gap, St. Michael.
- Use of firearm – 19th November, 2024.
Reid (who appeared in a Boxing Day 2024 notice) appeared in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2 before Magistrate Bernadette John where he was not required to plea to the offences. He has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Monday, 12th May 2025.
- Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
