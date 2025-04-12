BOA Marks International Day of Sport for Development and Peace with Multi-Sport Youth Event 

On Saturday, April 5, the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) joined the global sporting community in celebrating the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) 2025 by hosting a fun-filled, youth-centred multi-sport event at Deighton Griffith Secondary School.

World Archery Barbados gave participants a hands-on introduction to the sport.

This year’s IDSDP, themed “Levelling the Playing Field: Sport for Social Inclusion,” brought together young athletes aged 8 to 18 from National Federations, as well as non-athletes and community groups from across the island. The event, which benefitted from the financial support of the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Solidarity programme, provided participants with the opportunity to engage in a diverse range of sporting disciplines, including Archery, Badminton, Cycling, Karate-Do, Taekwondo, Road Tennis, Skateboarding, Golf, Cricket, Netball, Esports and Track and Field.

Tag Rugby brought the energy and plenty of eager players.

In addition to the traditional sporting activities, the day also featured a host of fun, light-hearted games — including a football-themed bean bag toss, tag rugby, egg and spoon races, obstacle courses, the ever-popular tug-of-war, and a lively aerobics session to cap it all off. The activities brought youth of all skill levels together, encouraging cooperation, friendly competition, and team spirit.

“This event embodies the spirit of IDSDP,” said Director of the National Olympic Academy, Janelle Denny. “It’s not just about competition — it’s about creating opportunities for every child to feel included, valued, and inspired through sport.”

Tug-of-war sparked high energy and excitement among participants.

Participants were also invited to join a fun paper plane-making activity that combined creativity with meaningful reflection on the core values of the Olympic Movement. Each child crafted their own paper plane and selected one Olympic value — Excellence, Respect, or Friendship — that resonated with them the most. They then wrote a heartfelt message on their plane, expressing their hopes for a more united and peaceful world.

These message-filled planes will soon “take flight” in a vibrant display at the BOA’s Museum, offering a beautiful showcase of young voices and their vision for a better future.

These young participants engaged in the paper plane-making activity, combining creativity with the core values of the Olympic Movement – Excellence, Respect and Friendship.

“It’s a simple yet powerful way to encourage young minds to engage with these universal values and make their mark,” Denny added.

While not every National Federation could attend in person, the celebration extended across the island. Many athletes supported the IDSDP initiative by raising their #WhiteCard, the international symbol of peace through sport, at their respective matches and competitions that weekend, proudly demonstrating their solidarity with the global movement.

The adoption of this Day signifies the increasing recognition by the United Nations (UN) of the positive influence that sport can have on the advancement of human rights, and social and economic development.