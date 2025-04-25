BFA Strengthening Youth Partnerships

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) reaffirmed its commitment to providing development opportunities for the nation’s youth by confirming the recruitment of a student intern, 20-year-old Seth Jervier, as part of its long-standing partnership with the Barbados Community College (BCC).

The educational partnership, which has been in existence for over 10 years, provides interns with the chance to participate in the daily operations of the national sporting association, as well as to gain knowledge about specific areas of interest.

Seth, a former local football player, is completing the internship as part of his Associate Degree in Computer Studies, which will add to his Architecture qualification, also through BCC.

“These kinds of opportunities are so important for young people as they give you exposure to a professional environment, helping to build your workplace skills and confidence,” he said. “They can also introduce you to new career paths, and my experience with the BFA so far has sparked an interest in me possibly pursuing some coaching in the future. I’m really grateful for this opportunity to broaden my horizons”.

BFA President Randy Harris thanked the BCC for its continued partnership, emphasizing the importance of offering young people pathways for development.

“The BFA is firmly committed to creating spaces where our young people can thrive, both on and off the pitch.” he said. “Our vision is not only for sustainable football development, but for long lasting community development, and we will continue to provide these kinds of opportunities to strengthen and empower our nation’s youth through as many facets of football as possible.”

He also put the call out to Barbadians to consider partnering with the Association, encouraging any interested businesses or individuals to contact the BFA.

“As we strive to use football to make a positive contribution to the national landscape, the BFA welcomes expressions of interest in partnering with us, especially as it relates to empowering our next generation at a time when it is needed most.”