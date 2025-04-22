BARBADOS POLICE WANT “BREAD”, BUT NOT FOR LOAFING

Breaking News

Joseph, whose last known address is Hurley Land, Blackrock St. Michael; is approximately five feet three inches tall, of brown complexion, with a small mouth and is slim built.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Rico Ron Joseph, alias ‘Bread’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.   

Rico Ron Joseph is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department, Pinfold Street, St. Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rico Ron Joseph,is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, Pinfold Street, St. Michael at telephone numbers 430-7189/7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

