The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has today announced that General Secretary Ashley Scott-Williams has stepped down from his position at the Association.

BFA President Randy Harris extended his thanks to Scott-Williams for his contributions to the BFA during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The BFA will now commence the recruitment process to appoint a new General Secretary, as the Association continues to guide the development of all facets of football in Barbados.