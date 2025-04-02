Ambulance crews earn high praise after training days

Chief Instructor at the Bushy Park Driving Skills Academy (DSA) Steve Deeks has heaped praise on crews from the Barbados Emergency Ambulance Service (EAS) who have recently undergone an intense training course in and around the St Philip facility. Split into nine groups over a four-week period which ended in early March, around 70 Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics attended the classes.

Deeks said: “The engagement and commitment from the dedicated and professional team who make up the Barbados Emergency Ambulance Service has been second to none. When I wrote the training back in the UK, I could only dream that the delegates would take the material and run with it in the manner they have. Barbados will be safer for it – the Ambulance drivers will be the new standard on the highway – and patients can be sure they are in the best of hands.”

Dr David Byer, the Medical Consultant at the QEH with special responsibility for Pre-Hospital Emergency Care and the EAS, said: “On behalf of the Emergency Ambulance Service, it was a pleasure working with the team at Bushy Park. The feedback from our team at all levels has found the knowledge and experience exceptional.”

Each day of the course started with a 90-minute classroom session, after which there were four practical modules: closed road dynamics (racing line); evasion, finesse and manoeuvring, which is particularly important for ambulance crews; a commentary drive and the anatomy of an accident.

In addition to ambulances from the EAS, Deeks and instructors Daniel Small, Dylan Downie, Jebari Puckerin and Wendie Barker made use of Bushy Park DSA’s own Suzuki Swift Sport and Suzuki Celerio in the circuit-based modules. The ambulance was then used for the commentary drive, which took the trainees out of Bushy Park on to the surrounding roads in St Philip.

Deeks added: “I may be Course Designer and Chief Instructor, but it is the fabulous Bushy Park instructors and the venue itself that made this a reality. I salute them all, along with sponsors Nassco and ICBL, the QEH and EAS, which are all committed to improving driving standards.”

With the stated mission of reducing the number of accidents on the island’s roads, the Bushy Park DSA offers life-saving high-performance skills and a better understanding of vehicle dynamics and systems to both professional drivers and the general driving public. The courses were developed in collaboration with English Super-licence Instructor Deeks, who has trained drivers and developed performance training programmes for the world’s leading manufacturers, race circuits and performance driver academies for more than 20 years.