83 year old from Ivy missing, answers to “David”

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing 83-year-old Reginald David Phillips, from 10 A Ivy Housing Area, St. Michael who was last seen on Friday 4th April, 2025.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reginald David Phillips, is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242/46, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.
- Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
