83 year old from Ivy missing, answers to “David”

Phillips is about five feet nine inches (5’ 9”) tall, dark complexion, slim built and has a full head of grey hair. He is hypertensive and suffers from dementia. He also answers to the name David.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing 83-year-old Reginald David Phillips, from 10 A Ivy Housing Area, St. Michael who was last seen on Friday 4th April, 2025.

DESCRIPTION:

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reginald David Phillips, is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242/46, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

  • Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

