45-year-old man held over Foul Bay double murder & alleged child molestation charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division), has arrested and formally charged Steven Cuthbert Belle, 45 years of No fixed place of abode for the following offences:

Murder – of Dejuan Niles on Tuesday, 1 st April 2025.

– of Dejuan Niles on Tuesday, 1 April 2025. Murder – of Javan Burton on Tuesday, 1 st April 2025.

– of Javan Burton on Tuesday, 1 April 2025. Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor

Taking an indecent photograph of a minor

Showing an indecent photograph of a minor

Belle appeared before Magistrate Angela Knight in the Oistins Magistrate Court today, Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025. He has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Tuesday, May 20th 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service