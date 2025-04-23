Breaking News

  • 45-year-old man held over Foul Bay double murder & alleged child molestation charges

  • Ashley-Scott Williams steps down as BFA General Secretary

  • Sargeants Village Siblings Stare at Sinsemilla Sentencing

  • St. James North readies for a By-election, as Edmund Hinkson steps down

  • BARBADOS POLICE WANT “BREAD”, BUT NOT FOR LOAFING

  • Difficult Conversations: “How Barbados Became a Republic (Part 3 of 3) – Long Live Prime Minister Mottley” by Grenville Phillips II

Steven Cuthbert Belle, 45 years of No fixed place of abode for • unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor

45-year-old man held over Foul Bay double murder & alleged child molestation charges

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

45-year-old man held over Foul Bay double murder & alleged child molestation charges

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
Steven Cuthbert Belle, 45 years of No fixed place of abode for • unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division), has arrested and formally charged Steven Cuthbert Belle, 45 years of No fixed place of abode for the following offences:

  • Murder – of Dejuan Niles on Tuesday, 1st April 2025.
  • Murder – of Javan Burton on Tuesday, 1st April 2025.
  • Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor
  • Taking an indecent photograph of a minor
  • Showing an indecent photograph of a minor
Steven Cuthbert Belle, 45 years of No fixed place of abode for • unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor
Steven Cuthbert Belle, 45 years of No fixed place of abode for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor

Belle appeared before Magistrate Angela Knight in the Oistins Magistrate Court today, Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025. He has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Tuesday, May 20th 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 347
«
, , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads