“1,000 Points of Cultural Resilience in Southeast Asia & the Caribbean” by Sir Adrian Daisley

In the face of political upheaval and colonial dominance, some cultures not only survive but thrive, finding strength in their traditions.

The Surakarta Sultanate of Central Java, Indonesia, is a powerful example of this resilience. Founded in 1745 amid the disintegration of the once-mighty Mataram Sultanate, Surakarta endured the weight of Dutch colonialism by transforming itself from a political center to a lighthouse of cultural preservation. Its survival story echoes far beyond Southeast Asia, resonating with the Caribbean, where similar forces of colonization and political decline have sparked a parallel journey of cultural revitalization.

This collective experience shines a light on the remarkable ability of societies to adapt, ensuring that their cultural legacies continue to illuminate the present even in the absence of political power.

The Surakarta Sultanate and Cultural Preservation Early in its existence, Surakarta held significant political and military influence in the region. However, with the gradual rise of European colonial powers first the Portuguese and later the Dutch, Surakarta’s political sovereignty was steadily diminished. (IMAGE COURTESY: The Sultanate)

By the 19th century, as the Dutch consolidated their control over Java, the Sultanate’s authority was severely reduced. In the face of these political constraints, Surakarta’s leaders turned to cultural preservation as a means of maintaining the Sultanate’s legacy.

This shift from political prominence to cultural preservation bears a striking resemblance to the experiences of many post-colonial societies, including those in the Caribbean. Like Surakarta, Caribbean nations, such as Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Cuba, were similarly subjected to the erosion of political authority under colonial rule. These countries, like Surakarta, experienced the gradual dismantling of indigenous power structures as European colonial forces primarily the British, French, Spanish, and Dutch sought to control vast territories for economic gain. In the Caribbean, this often meant the subjugation of local governance systems and the imposition of foreign political and economic structures.

For example, in Jamaica and Trinidad, British colonialism not only stripped indigenous peoples of their political autonomy but also forced Africans, through the transatlantic slave trade, into brutal labor regimes on plantations. Yet, despite these efforts to erase indigenous governance and culture, Caribbean communities demonstrated remarkable cultural resilience. Enslaved Africans and indigenous peoples in the Caribbean blended their traditions, beliefs, and practices with European influences, giving rise to dynamic, hybrid cultures that continue to shape the region’s modern identity. In Cuba, the preservation of Afro-Cuban religious practices, such as Santería, and the ongoing prominence of traditional music, like reggae in Jamaica, serve as symbols of the region’s cultural resilience through time. Similarly, in Barbados, the persistence of African diasporic traditions ranging from oral storytelling to culinary practices spotlights the enduring continuity of cultural expressions despite colonial oppression.

As Kamau Brathwaite, Barbadian poet and cultural theorist, reflects, “In the rhythms of our language, in the stories passed down through generations, in the food we prepare, the past lives with us. It is not lost, for it is always renewed in the spirit of the people.” In both Surakarta and the Caribbean, the survival of cultural traditions, despite the erosion of political power, became central to the identity of their peoples.

This narrative of cultural survival in the face of colonialism is not confined to Southeast Asia or the Caribbean but resonates globally. It highlights the universal struggle of colonized peoples to preserve and adapt their cultural legacies, making sure that these traditions endure, evolve, and continue to shape contemporary societies. The Surakarta Sultanate’s transformation into a cultural guardian mirrors this broader global narrative, where cultural resilience is a source of strength and pride in post-colonial societies. The Sultanate’s leadership recognized early on that Javanese cultural practices ranging from music, dance, and traditional crafts to the intricate art of batik and wayang (shadow puppetry) represented an important piece of the region’s identity. While political power might have slipped away, the Sultanate’s ability to sustain and promote cultural heritage secured its continued influence.

Surakarta’s commitment to preserving traditional art forms was a strategic move not simply a reactive response to colonial subjugation; it was a deliberate adaptation. For example, Surakarta’s court became a hub for Javanese classical music and dance, particularly the gamelan orchestra, comparable to the barbados pan or drums, remains one of Indonesia’s most distinctive cultural symbols. The Gamelan orchestra of Surakarta represents a powerful symbol of resilience, reflecting the ability of communities to preserve and adapt their cultural identity.

For the Gamelan in Surakarta, R. M. Soedjono, an Indonesian cultural scholar, described the orchestra as: “The Gamelan is the very soul of Javanese culture. It is the music of the royal courts, of ceremony and ritual, and an enduring symbol of Javanese identity. Even as political power waned, the Gamelan remained steadfast, a constant thread connecting the past with the present.”

The orchestra, known for its complex arrangements of percussion instruments, continued to feature prominently in royal events, religious rituals, and cultural performances, acting as a testament to the enduring strength of Javanese heritage even amid external pressures. signaling the Sultanate’s commitment to safeguarding Javanese cultural heritage. “In our Gamelan, we find the sound of our soul. It is not just music; it is our cultural inheritance, our history, and our future, all played in one orchestra.” — Sukarno, speaking on the importance of traditional Indonesian culture. In the Caribbean, the steel pan drums tell a similar story.

The steel pan is the only acoustic musical instrument invented in the 20th century, and it emerged in an environment where access to traditional instruments was restricted. According to Pat Bishop, a renowned Caribbean musician and cultural advocate, “The steel pan was born out of a profound need for expression, a form of musical innovation in the face of adversity.” This innovation became the cornerstone of Caribbean identity, particularly in Trinidad, and has since spread globally. By the 1940s and 1950s, the steel pan was recognized as a legitimate art form, with steel pan orchestras performing at local and international events.

As historian Stuart Hall noted, “The steel pan represents the creativity, the survival instinct, and the defiance of a people who, despite their history of slavery and colonial oppression, managed to forge something uniquely their own.” Today, the steel pan is celebrated not only in Trinidad and Tobago but throughout the Caribbean and beyond and like the Gamelan, the steel pan symbolized the perseverance and adaptability of a people who had endured the brutalities of colonialism.

The steel pan, now integral to Caribbean festivals like Carnival, represents not only artistic innovation but also a reclaiming of identity and cultural pride. What began as a form of resistance, using what was available to create a distinct sound has since evolved into a global cultural phenomenon, asserting Caribbean identity on the world stage. Similarly, the Sultanate ensured that wayang kulit performances, which are deeply rooted in Javanese mythological traditions, continued to thrive even in the face of Dutch pressure to modernize and Westernize local practices.

This emphasis on cultural preservation during colonial rule is emblematic of a broader trend across Southeast Asia, where monarchies, though politically subjugated, became influential cultural centers. The Philippines, Thailand, and Cambodia offer similar examples. In Thailand, for instance, although the monarchy’s political influence was diluted by colonial pressures and later military regimes, its role as a cultural figurehead persisted.

The Thai monarchy became synonymous with national identity and cultural unity, with the King’s patronage of traditional arts reinforcing this cultural leadership. In the context of Cambodia, the preservation of traditional cultural practices during the French colonial period mirrors the resilience seen in the Caribbean. Despite the erosion of the monarchy’s political power under French rule, the Royal Ballet of Cambodia remained a vital cultural institution.

Princess Norodom Buppha Devi, a former Cambodian dancer and cultural ambassador, emphasized the significance of the Royal Ballet when she stated: “The Royal Ballet is more than just a performance. It is a testament to the strength of our people and a symbol of our survival as a culture. Even as we faced colonial domination, the ballet helped maintain our identity and national pride.” — Princess Norodom Buppha Devi, Cambodian dancer and cultural ambassador.

This quote highlights how the Royal Ballet not only survived colonial oppression but became an emblem of cultural continuity and resistance. In the Caribbean, a similar cultural survival and adaptation took place. For example, in Jamaica, despite the pressures of colonial rule and slavery, reggae music emerged as a powerful form of resistance and cultural expression, a tool for preserving African heritage in the face of oppression. Bob Marley, one of reggae’s most iconic figures, reflected this sentiment when he said: “Reggae music is the voice of the oppressed, and it carries the legacy of the struggle for freedom, identity, and dignity.” — Bob Marley, Jamaican musician.

The resilience demonstrated by the Surakarta Sultanate in preserving Javanese culture despite colonial subjugation finds striking parallels in the Caribbean, where colonial rule similarly sought to erase indigenous and African cultural identities. Barbados, a prime example of cultural resilience, offers a compelling case study in how a society can preserve its identity and heritage despite centuries of colonial oppression.

The island’s colonial history, deeply shaped by the transatlantic slave trade, saw the forced migration of enslaved Africans who were brought to work on sugar plantations. This brutal process not only displaced African peoples from their homelands but also led to the near-erasure of indigenous cultures, as the island’s original inhabitants had been decimated by disease, displacement, and violence brought by European settlers.

Under British colonial rule, which spanned from 1627 to 1966, Barbados became a cornerstone of the sugar economy, and its social, cultural, and political structures were dominated by colonial forces. Yet, despite the systemic efforts to suppress African identities and traditions, the resilience of the African diaspora in Barbados—like in other Caribbean nations—became a powerful force in the survival and transformation of cultural practices.

Enslaved Africans and their descendants, through creativity, resistance, and ingenuity, forged new identities, fusing African traditions with elements of European and indigenous cultures. The survival and flourishing of African musical traditions, such as calypso, spouge, and reggae, dance forms like the limbo, and oral storytelling practices, represent the cornerstones of this cultural resilience.

These traditions, passed down through generations, have become integral to the island’s national identity and a source of pride for Barbadians. The island’s rich heritage is also reflected in the continued prominence of African religious practices, such as the incorporation of ancestral worship and African spiritual beliefs into Christianity, which is seen in the rituals and celebrations of festivals like Crop Over.

This fusion of cultural elements helped shape Barbados into a distinct cultural entity, one that maintained its African roots while adapting to the realities of colonial life. A pivotal moment in Barbados’ modern history came in 2021 when the island made the historic decision to transition from a constitutional monarchy to a republic, formally removing the British monarch as the head of state. This shift was symbolic of the island’s continued evolution, asserting its sovereignty and independence in a world where the legacy of colonialism still lingers.

The decision to become a republic was not merely a political move but an affirmation of Barbados’ cultural autonomy and the ongoing process of reclaiming its history. In doing so, Barbados joined a growing list of Caribbean nations that have sought to reassert their identity, many of them former colonies that have evolved beyond the political frameworks imposed by their colonial rulers. This transition to a republic is a direct reflection of the cultural resilience seen throughout Barbados’ history.

Just as the Surakarta Sultanate transformed from a political entity into a cultural beacon, Barbados’ journey from a colony to a republic underscores a broader global narrative of post-colonial resilience. The people of Barbados, like those of Surakarta and other Caribbean nations, have navigated the complex intersection of cultural preservation and political transformation, ensuring that their heritage continues to thrive, evolve, and inspire future generations. In this sense, Barbados, much like Surakarta, stands as a testament to the enduring power of culture in the face of colonial oppression, providing a model of resilience that transcends regional boundaries.

The rise of calypso, reggae, and soca music exemplifies how cultural forms rooted in African traditions have become integral to Caribbean identity and have garnered global recognition. These musical genres not only reflect the social and political struggles of the Caribbean people but also serve as a form of resistance to the cultural hegemony of colonial powers. In many ways, the Caribbean’s vibrant music scene mirrors the role of Surakarta’s cultural preservation efforts, where music became a vital tool for maintaining identity in the face of colonial domination.

Festivals such as Crop Over in Barbados and Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago further underscore the ways in which cultural expression serves as a means of cultural preservation. These festivals, which blend African, European, and indigenous influences, have evolved into powerful symbols of post-colonial identity. Similar to how Surakarta’s court preserved and celebrated Javanese traditions through music and dance, Caribbean festivals represent a form of cultural assertion and pride in the face of a shared history of oppression. Beyond music, dance, and festivals, Caribbean cultural resilience is evident in the region’s crafts, culinary traditions, and languages.

These elements, shaped by African, indigenous, and European influences, became central to reclaiming identity. In Barbados, for instance, traditional crafts like basket weaving, passed down from African ancestors, remain a strong cultural practice. The island’s cuisine, featuring dishes like flying fish and cou cou, blends African, indigenous, and European influences, reflecting the island’s diverse cultural roots and serving as a point of pride. Caribbean languages, especially Creoles, are another crucial aspect of cultural endurance.

Languages like Jamaican Patois, Trinbagonian Creole, and Haitian Creole provide links to the region’s African and indigenous past. These dialects, often resistant to the imposition of European languages, have become vital in expressing collective identity and cultural continuity. The revival of Afro-Caribbean religions, such as Vodou in Haiti and Santería in Cuba, further illustrates the cultural renaissance taking place across the Caribbean. Once suppressed by colonial powers, these spiritual practices have become vital expressions of cultural and social life. In Haiti, Vodou played a pivotal role not only in spiritual expression but also as a tool for resistance during the Haitian Revolution, which led to the creation of the first independent black republic.

In Cuba, Santería, a blend of African beliefs and Catholicism, continues to be an essential part of the cultural fabric, allowing Afro-Cuban identity to endure and thrive. These cultural expressions whether in music, crafts, language, or religion are not just survival mechanisms but active forms of resistance. Just as the Surakarta Sultanate preserved Javanese arts and traditions in response to colonial pressures, Caribbean communities have cultivated their own cultural practices as a means of asserting autonomy, maintaining their heritage, and strengthening their sense of identity. The persistence and growth of Afro-Caribbean traditions stand as powerful symbols of defiance against colonial forces that sought to suppress them, with their continued prominence reflecting a cultural revival across the Caribbean.

When comparing this to Southeast Asia, particularly the Surakarta Sultanate, we see similar patterns. Both regions experienced the erosion of indigenous power structures under colonial rule, yet they found ways to protect and promote their cultural practices. The Surakarta Sultanate’s shift from political authority to cultural guardianship and the Caribbean’s ongoing recovery of cultural practices highlight the universal strength of culture as a force for resilience. Whether in Southeast Asia or the Caribbean, the preservation and adaptation of cultural traditions remain central to the ongoing assertion of identity and autonomy. Globalization and Contemporary Cultural Movements Both Southeast Asia and the Caribbean have had to confront the forces of globalization in the 20th and 21st centuries, and cultural resilience has remained a key theme in these regions’ responses.

In Southeast Asia, Indonesia has been at the forefront of revitalizing traditional cultural practices in the face of modernizing pressures. The Indonesian government, recognizing the importance of preserving national identity, has supported initiatives aimed at protecting traditional arts, such as gamelan music, wayang kulit, and batik. The cultural preservation movement in Indonesia is particularly noteworthy because it not only safeguards traditional practices but also integrates them into contemporary culture. For example, traditional gamelan music is now performed alongside modern Indonesian pop music, blending old and new forms in a way that resonates with younger generations.

Similarly, the resurgence of traditional batik textiles has become a symbol of Indonesian pride and cultural heritage, with designers and artists incorporating these ancient techniques into contemporary fashion. In the Caribbean, globalization has similarly prompted a cultural renaissance, particularly in the realm of music and performance. The proliferation of Caribbean music, especially reggae, soca, and calypso, on the global stage has brought Caribbean culture to international prominence. However, this globalization of Caribbean music has also raised questions about cultural ownership and the risk of cultural appropriation.

In response, Caribbean nations have worked to reclaim their cultural products and ensure that they are recognized as integral to the region’s identity. Institutions such as the National Cultural Foundation in Barbados and the University of the West Indies have played crucial roles in fostering cultural preservation. By supporting local arts, music, and festivals, these institutions have helped to ensure that Caribbean traditions continue to thrive even in the face of external cultural pressures. The Caribbean’s continued investment in its cultural identity is a testament to the resilience of its people. In the same way that the Surakarta Sultanate used cultural preservation as a strategy for maintaining its relevance, the Caribbean has utilized its arts and culture to assert its place in the global cultural conversation. A Shared Legacy of Cultural Resilience The experiences of the Surakarta Sultanate and the Caribbean illustrate the powerful role of culture in post-colonial resilience. Both regions, despite political subjugation and colonial domination, have used cultural practices as a means of preserving identity, asserting authority, and resisting external pressures.

The Surakarta Sultanate’s transformation from political power to cultural leader parallels the experiences of Caribbean societies, where music, dance, and festivals have served as tools for cultural survival and pride. Final Observations and Recommendations: A Shared Legacy of Cultural Resilience The stories of the Surakarta Sultanate and the Caribbean reveal a profound connection between cultural preservation and resilience in the face of colonial oppression. Both regions, despite enduring political subjugation and foreign domination, have demonstrated remarkable ability to safeguard and adapt their cultural practices, which have become powerful symbols of identity, authority, and resistance. The Surakarta Sultanate’s evolution from a political powerhouse to a custodian of Javanese culture exemplifies how culture can serve as a foundation for resilience. Similarly, the Caribbean’s embrace of music, dance, and festivals, such as reggae in Jamaica and the steel pan tradition, underscores the importance of these practices as vehicles for maintaining cultural identity and asserting pride in the face of colonial erasure. These cultural expressions are not mere remnants of a past struggle; they have become active forces in shaping contemporary identity. From the Gamelan orchestra in Surakarta to the vibrant Carnivals and reggae music of the Caribbean, the survival and flourishing of these cultural forms testify to the power of art as both a form of resistance and a means of asserting cultural autonomy.

Recommendations for Youth and Future Generations: 1. Embrace Cultural Heritage: Youth in both Southeast Asia and the Caribbean should actively engage with and preserve their cultural traditions. Understanding and participating in local art forms—whether it’s Gamelan music, Reggae, or Caribbean festivals—can foster a deep connection to history and identity. By continuing to celebrate these practices, young people can ensure the cultural legacy remains vibrant for generations to come. 2. Use Culture as a Tool for Social Change: Cultural forms such as music and dance have historically been used to challenge social injustice. Today, youth can use these traditions not only for personal and cultural expression but also as platforms for addressing contemporary issues such as inequality, climate change, and human rights. 3. Foster Intercultural Dialogue: Both the Surakarta Sultanate and the Caribbean have demonstrated the ability to adapt cultural practices to new global contexts. Youth can benefit from understanding the interconnectedness of cultures, forging bonds across regional and national lines while celebrating both shared legacies and unique identities. 4. Invest in Cultural Education: Schools, universities, and community organizations should prioritize teaching about the importance of cultural practices and their role in societal development. By investing in cultural education, societies can ensure that younger generations not only appreciate their heritage but understand its importance as a foundation for resilience in the modern world. 5. Promote Global Awareness of Cultural Heritage: Encouraging youth to learn about global cultural practices and the histories of resistance movements can foster empathy and solidarity.

This global perspective will strengthen the resilience of cultural identities by recognizing the shared struggles and triumphs of communities worldwide. As both Southeast Asia and the Caribbean continue to grapple with the forces of globalization, their shared focus on cultural preservation and revitalization provides an important model for the world. Cultural resilience, as demonstrated by Surakarta and the Caribbean, is not only about surviving colonialism but also about shaping a vibrant, forward-looking identity rooted in tradition and cultural pride. In this era of cultural homogenization, these regions stand as powerful examples of how cultural heritage can not only endure but also thrive in the modern world.

