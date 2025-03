Two strangers searching for purpose in Dakar, Senegal, wake up with bombs strapped to their chests, counting down from ten hours. Controlled by a mysterious voice, they must complete a series of chaotic missions with devastating consequences. As the city erupts in protest against Western influence, the reluctant partners race for redemption. ZER0 is a thrilling, darkly humorous tale of survival, connection, and the human search for meaning.

