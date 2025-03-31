University of The Bahamas Students Partner with Blue Lagoon Island to Identify and Label Native Flora

Blue Lagoon Island, a premier tourism destination in The Bahamas, is deepening its commitment to environmental education and sustainability by partnering with the University of The Bahamas to identify and label the diverse plant and tree species found across the island. The initiative is aimed at enhancing the visitor experience by providing valuable insight into the rich biodiversity of Bahamian flora.

As part of their fieldwork, students are conducting a detailed survey of the island’s plant life, identifying a wide range of native species and their ecological significance. Their efforts will lead to the creation of informative labels placed throughout Blue Lagoon Island, allowing guests to learn more about the ecological importance of native trees and plants.

“Our natural environment is a crucial part of what makes The Bahamas and our island so special,” said Te-Shalla Clarke, Education and Sustainability Officer at Blue Lagoon Island. “Through this collaboration with the University of The Bahamas, we are not only providing students with hands-on learning opportunities but also enriching our guests’ appreciation of the island’s unique ecosystem.”

The project also highlights the important role native trees play in protecting local wildlife, supporting coastal resilience and preserving biodiversity. In fact, Blue Lagoon Island is an officially designated Important Bird Area (IBA), home to over 70 native and migratory bird species. Its indigenous coppice forest provides essential food and shelter, making it a vital habitat year-round for the bird population. Students have explored the environmental and social benefits of these plants, including their potential medicinal properties and their impact on the tourism experience.

“One of the most interesting things we’ve learned is how to identify different trees based on their leaves, fruit and even their location near the water. It’s exciting to take what we’ve studied in the classroom and apply it in the field, especially in such a beautiful and diverse environment like Blue Lagoon Island,” commented Cory Rolle, one of the University of The Bahamas students participating in the project.

Blue Lagoon Island continues to champion environmental sustainability by promoting conservation, education and responsible tourism. Through this collaboration, visitors will gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the island’s diverse native flora.

For more information about Blue Lagoon Island’s environmental initiatives, visit dolphinencounters.com.