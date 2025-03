The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (South) have arrested and formally charged Justin Omari Jones, 24 years of Allen’s Land, Clevedale, Black Rock, St Michael and Runako Jeremiah Ricardo Nurse, 17 years of Apple Grove, Black Rock, St Michael for the following offence:

? Aggravated Burglary – Venture Trading Company Limited on 12th March, 2025

Justin Jones and Runako Nurse appeared in District ‘C’ Court before Magistrate Joyann Clarke and were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Tuesday, April 22nd 2025.

