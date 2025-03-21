Breaking News

Tudor Bridge man located and with Barbados Police Service

Cody Sealy, 22 years of Marshall Parkinson Road, Tudor Bridge, Saint Michael, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Wednesday, 18th February, 2025, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Thursday, 20th March, 2025, he was brought into police custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

